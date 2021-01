Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2020-21 match between Konyaspor vs Galatasaray start at 09:30 PM IST.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: I. Sehic

Defenders: Guilherme, Ugur Demirok, Marcelo Saracchi, Ahmet Calik

Midfielders: Sofiane Feghouli, Deni Milosevic, Younes Belhanda, Amir Hadziahmetovic

Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Artem Kravets

SQUADS

Konyaspor (KON): Ibrahim Sehic, Ugur Demirok, Adil Demirbag, Nejc Skubic, Ahmet Calik, Guilherme Sityá, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Deni Milosevic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Oguz Kagan Guctekin, Erdon Daci, Omer Ali Sahiner, Faruku Miya, Alper Uludag, Levan Shengelia, Emre Pehlivan, Eray Birniçan, Ali Karakaya, Sener Kaya, Izzet Karaboga, Ahmet Karademir, M Jevtovic, A Hadziahmet

Galatasaray (GAL): Fernando Muslera, Okan Kocuk, Fatih Ozturk, Valentine Ozornwafor, Sener Özbayrakli, Ryan Donk, Emre Tasdemir, Christian Luyindama, Marcelo Saracchi, Emin Bayram, Isik Kaan Arslan, Marcao, Omar Elabdellaoui, Taylan Antalyali, Ryan Babe, Younès Belhanda, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, Emre Akbaba, Mustafa Fettahoglu, Emre Kilinc, Arda Turan, Jesse Sekidika, Sofiane Feghouli, Radamel Falcao, Peter Etebo, Martin Linnes, Ogulcan Caglayan, Omer Bayram, Ali Yavuz Ko, Mbaye Diagne

