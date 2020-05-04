As an alternative to saliva and sweat to polish balls in the post coronavirus world, Australian manufacturer Kookaburra will soon be ready with a wax applicator which promises to get the shine on the ball, just like the traditional way. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson to Set Out Plan For Easing Lockdown Next Week

"Kookaburra's research and development centre in Australia has been working on a product to replace the traditional methods of polishing a ball that could be controlled and managed by the match umpire. We have developed a unique wax formula for polishing a cricket ball," Brett Elliott, group managing director of the brand, told the PA news agency.

Elliot went on to explain how it will work despite not being the traditional method.

“The pocket-size sponge applicator would enable umpires or players to apply a thin layer of wax which could then be rubbed and polished in a traditional manner to enhance the shine on the ball,” said Elliot.

Confident that Kookaburra will be able to deliver the product in a month’s time, Elliott said testing in match conditions can only be done when the global health crisis subsides.

“This could be available within a month, however, it has be tested in match conditions as the ability to complete real trial matches at the moment is inhibited,” he said.

“It may not be something we need to make forever, it’s designed to get cricket back and give administrators time to make decisions. Nobody was calling out for this 12 months ago so maybe it is more of an interim measure,” he said.

(With agency inputs)