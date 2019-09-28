Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the Korea Open 2019 following a 13-21, 15-21 loss against Japan’s Kento Momota in the men’s semifinal on Saturday. Kashyap’s straight-game defeat marked the end of India’s campaign in the tournament, whereas Momota’s win secured his passage to a ninth final in 12 tournaments this year.

Momota and Kashyap were fighting neck and neck in the first game before the World No. 1 extended the gap to 11-7. But from there, everytime Kashyap tried to build steam, Momota outdid him with his sharp reactions to race to a 17-10 lead. A resilient Kashyap managed to fight with three consecutive points but Momota secured the first game 21-13.

In the second game, Momota picked up from where he’d left off in the first. A few unforced errors on the trot by Kashyap saw Japan shuttler cruise to a 9-3 lead. From there though, it was as if Kashyap received a second wind, securing the next eight points out of ten to level it at 12-12.

But just then, Momota hurried through to bag the next four points, which later stretched to six in a row. Kashyap collected one more point through a smash before Momota sealed the second game 21-15 and the match in just 40 minutes.