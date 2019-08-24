All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham produced a once-in-lifetime performance as single-handedly powered Bellary Tuskers to the top of the points table in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League 2019 (KPL). Promoted to bat at No.3, Gowtham gave ample display of his monstrous hitting abilities to the capacity crowd present at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. First, he smashed the fastest hundred in the history of KPL, storming to a ton off 39 balls and finished unbeaten on 134 – the highest individual score in the tournament’s history. He recorded the most number of sixes in a single innings in KPL as he sent the ball over the boundary fence 13 times.

Later, the 30-year-old cricketer returned with another record-breaking show with the ball, taking eight for 15 from his quota of four overs – the best-bowling figures in T20 cricket, eclipsing Colin Ackermann’s seven for 18. Gowtham’s sensational all-round effort helped Tuskers blank Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs to complete a stunning win. Here’s how the Twitter world reacted to the ‘Gowtham Show’ in Bengaluru:

Dear @rajasthanroyals, if you haven’t thought of retaining players next season yet, helping you with that 😄 https://t.co/hfB77GFLrU — Namma KPL (@KPLKSCA) August 23, 2019

I just witnessed K GOWTHAM making 134no with 13 x 6’s and then took 8/15… greatest bowling figures in T20 history! #ManoftheMatch

WOW!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@KPLKSCA — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 23, 2019

134* in a T20 game is excellent.

8 wickets in 4 overs is extraordinary. K Gowtham has done both in one game. That’s unreal. 😱 #KPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 23, 2019

134* (56) and a world record 8 wickets!! 🔥🔥🔥 It’s officially the Krishnappa Premier League! 🙌 📸: @KPLKSCA pic.twitter.com/DwMZGPzm5F — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 23, 2019

On great krishna Yadav janmashtmi day krishnappa gowtham yadav has created havoc in cricketing records with best bowling figures in t20 match history 8wickets for 20 odd runs in 4 overs with blistering knock of 123 of 40 odd balls @gowthamyadav88 well done yadav ☺☺☺☺ — Yadav Hitesh (@YadavHitesh_) August 24, 2019

Krishnappa Gowtham in KPL game today: With Bat – 134* off 56 balls; 7 fours & 13 sixes

(Highest score, fastest 100, most sixes in a inns in KPL) With Ball – 4 overs, 15 runs, 8 wickets, 2 catches

(Best bowling figures in the KPL)#KPL2019 #SLvBT — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 23, 2019

Krishnappa Gowtham : Scored 134*(56) and picked 8 wickets for 15 runs. His teammates figures in this match: pic.twitter.com/fKgE3PoBr1 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 23, 2019

One of the greatest all round performance in a T20 match. Krishnappa Gowtham scored 134 and picked 8 wickets. Amazing match for him, Rajasthan Royals already banked this gold talent! pic.twitter.com/8hijcHlpGj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2019



“This was a once-in-a-lifetime match,” Gowtham said at the presentation ceremony. “I don’t think I did (expect the eight-for); nor did anyone else.” Asked if he enjoyed his century or his eight-for more, Gowtham quipped: “I enjoyed my girlfriend smiling.”

These figures are the best bowling figures ever recorded in a T20 match, however, it will not be considered as an official record as state T20 leagues do not have the official T20 status.

This KPL match between Bellary Tuskers and Shimoga Lions will be categorised under “Other T20s”.