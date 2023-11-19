Home

Kris Srikkanth Ran Towards Rohit Sharma For a PIC Ahead of ODI WC 2023 Final

Ind vs Aus: The former India opener was seen running towards Rohit on match eve at the Narendra Modi stadium to get a picture with the Indian captain.

Kris Srikkanth-Rohit Sharma Picture (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: India captain Rohit Sharma was not part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and that is when former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth was the chief selector. But as luck would have it, Rohit is the toast of India nowadays after leading India to the final of the 2023 WC. With the world looking to get a piece of Rohit, Srikkanth was no different. The former India opener was seen running towards Rohit on match eve at the Narendra Modi stadium to get a picture with the Indian captain. Here is the picture that is now going viral on social space.

Kris Srikkanth in 2011 – Chief Selector of team India, didn’t pick Rohit Sharma for the World Cup. Kris Srikkanth in 2023 – ran towards Rohit on the eve of World Cup Final for a picture with him.#INDvAUS #CWC23Final pic.twitter.com/3lwhMQ6Ht4 — Arحum (@itsarhum) November 19, 2023

In a repeat of the 2003 Cricket World Cup final, India will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai. India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa by 125 runs. India will be aiming for their third title and avenging the heartbreaking loss to mighty Aussies that day in Johannesburg.

In the second semifinal, Australia beat South Africa in another tight game at Kolkata by three wickets to reach their eighth WC final. Aussies have won five World Cups previously in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

In their undefeated run in the tournament, India has not done anything wrong. Their top order has fired runs with an attacking intent that puts the opponent on the back in the starting itself. The middle-order offers a mix of aggression and stability that not a lot of teams have brought in this tournament. The pace attack has been fiery throughout the tournament while spinners have been bamboozling and hard to read. Except for a few moments where India’s top order gave away or certain bowlers looked off-colour, Team India maintained its dominance and the result is, 10 wins in 10 games.

