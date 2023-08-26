Home

Sports

Kris Srikkanth Requests Rohit Sharma Not To Give ODI Debut To Tilak Varma During Asia Cup 2023, Here’s Why

Kris Srikkanth Requests Rohit Sharma Not To Give ODI Debut To Tilak Varma During Asia Cup 2023, Here’s Why

Tilak, who he in great form for India in the T2oIs lately has earned a call-up in the Asia Cup 2023. He was instrumental in the 5-match T20I series against West Indies and even scored a match-winning 51.

Kris Srikkanth Requests Rohit Sharma Not To Give ODI Debut To Tilak Varma During Asia Cup 2023, Here's Why. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Only 4 days left for Asian cricket’s greatest stage and former India cricketer and World Cup winner, Krishnamachari Srikkanth has made an unusual request to Rohit Sharma and the Indian management ahead of the Asia Cup.

Trending Now

Srikkanth’s request to the Indian team is that Tilak Varma shouldn’t get his ODI debut straightaway in the Asia Cup. He feels putting him and testing in a few one-day series game will give him proper exposure and grooming ahead of the big ticket event.

“Do not give Tilak Varma a debut in a big tournament, play him in the ODI series before that,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth told on his YouTube channel.

“Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure,” he added.

“Tilak has fantastic potential, a brilliant player — but he has to play a couple of one-day series before putting him in the WC squad. We need to groom him properly,” Srikkanth concluded.

Tilak, who he is in great form for India in the T2oIs lately has earned a call-up in the Asia Cup 2023. He was instrumental in the 5-match T20I series against West Indies and even scored a match-winning 51.

India are grouped with Pakistan, Nepal in Group A and the Men in Blue will open their campaign against their arch-rivals on 2nd September. As things stand, Tilak is expected to be India’s playing XI and some reckon, he should be given the No. 4 spot. But since Shreyas Iyer is considered to be fit, he might take the slot instead of Tilak.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES