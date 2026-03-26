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Krishnamachari Srikkanth ends Dhoni vs Samson debate, confirms CSKs main wicketkeeper ahead of IPL 2026

Krishnamachari Srikkanth ends Dhoni vs Samson debate, confirms CSK’s main wicketkeeper ahead of IPL 2026

Krishnamachari Srikkanth opens up about the wicketkeeper for CSK ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth advice to CSK ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s big advice to CSK ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth drops a statement for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As he gave advice to CSK to keep former Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, MS Dhoni, as wicketkeeper for now and to not give the gloves to Sanju Samson.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traded Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. The reason behind acquiring Sanju in the squad is to take over Dhoni’s place.

Sanju Samson’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

However, star Indian player, Sanju Samson enters the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 full of confidence after a strong performance in India’s title win. He scored 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate near 200, including 27 fours and 24 sixes. Not only this, he was the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer.

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Srikkanth praises MS Dhoni for his fitness

Srikkanth backs Dhoni as the main wicketkeeper of the team, saying his fitness and experience make him the best choice. Samson can take over only if needed.

“There should be no doubt that MS Dhoni is the keeper. It is an obvious choice. He is a naturally fit cricketer. He is still very slim, so he’ll easily manage running between the wickets. At least initially, he should only keep. If he faces any knee issues, Samson can always take the gloves. But Dhoni won’t come in as an Impact player,” Srikkanth said.

MS Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2025

Dhoni had a quiet IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 14 matches. He averaged 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17, often coming in late to add quick runs in the final overs.

Srikkanth backs MS Dhoni for his finisher role

Srikkanth also supported Dhoni’s role in CSK, saying he should continue as a finisher while managing his workload carefully.

“MS Dhoni still looks extremely fit. With him, you can expect two to three sixes. He will come at the end, play three overs, and smash a few sixes. That’ll be his role. He won’t come in the 15th or 16th over,” he said.

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