KRS vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Krasnodar vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match KRS vs CHE at Krasnodar Stadium: English club Chelsea take on Krasnodar for the first time in Champions League. Both these teams drew their respective previous matches of the competition. While Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at home by Sevilla, debutant Krasnodar played out a 1-1 draw with Rennes.

Krasnodar vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Krasnodar and Chelsea will start at 11:25 PM IST – October 28 in India.

Venue: Krasnodar Stadium

KRS vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Kai Havertz (captain), Ben Chilwell (vice-captain), Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Cristian Ramírez, Matvey Safonov, Yevgeny Chernov, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Igor Smolnikov

KRS vs CHE Probable Starting XIs

Krasnodar: Safonov, Petrov, Martynovich, Ramírez, Kaio, Wanderson, Tonny Vilhena, Claesson, Berg, Olsson, Kambolov

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Zouma, Chilwell, Silva, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Wernera

KRS vs CHE SQUADS

Krasnodar: Cristian Ramirez, Igor Smolnikov, Aleks Matsukatov, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Kristoffer Olsson, Ruslan Kambolov, Tonny Vilhena, Viktor Claesson, Yury Gazinski, Remy Cabella, Maksim Kutovoi, Wanderson Campos, Shapi Suleymanov, Ariclenes Ferreira, Marcus Berg, Denis Adamov, Andrei Sinitsyn, Matvey Safonov, Evgeni Gorodov, Kaio Pantaleao, Dmitriy Stotskiy, Aleksandr Martynovich, Yegor Sorokin, Uros Spajic, Sergei Petrov

Chelsea: Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic

