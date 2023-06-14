Home

KRS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Kristianstad CC vs Kista Cricket Club, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.15 PM IST June 14 Wednesday

KRS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

KRS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Kristianstad CC vs Kista Cricket Club , Today's Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.15 PM IST June 14 Wednesday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Kristianstad CC and Kista Cricket Club will take place at 11.45 PM IST – on June 14.

Time: 12.15 PM IST.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

KRS vs KCC Dream 11 team

Wicketkeeper: N Musleh, N Sahil (C)

Batters: S Khan, M Ahsan (VC)

All-rounders: I Wafa, S Farhad, M Asif, H Imran, B Ali

Bowlers: H Shinwari, I Ul Haq

KRS vs KCC, Possible Playing 11

Kista CC (KCC) Playing XI: Sumsam Khan, Maqoos Badar, Mehtab Khan, Awais Shah, Faizan Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Muhammad Anser, Moghees Hassan, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Asif and Muneeb Hussain

Kristianstad (KRS) Playing XI: Farid Zahir, Niamatullah Musleh, Nyazwali Sahil, Akmal Popal, Sajid Khan, Noman Zaheer, Hafizullah Shinwari, Faridullah Khawri, Ihsanullah Wafa, Farhad Sahak and Samiulhaq Gujer

Squads:

Kista CC (KCC): Ghazzal Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Maqoos Badar, Junaid Azam, Naeem Khan, Farhan Anwar, Ahsan Mehmood, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Rizwan Baig, Noman Jan, Ikram Ul Haq, Sumsam Khan, Umair Khalid, Awais Shah, Muhammad Ahsan, Moghees Hassan, Archit Dhupar, Muhammad Anser, Muhammad Waqar, Bilal Alam, Basharat Ali, Hamid Ali, Hamza Imran, Mehtab Khan, Faizan Ul Haq, Bilal Riaz, Muneeb Hussain and Md Abdul Kader

Kristianstad (KRS): Sardar Saak, Zaheer Qarebullah, Samiulhaq Gujer, Akmal Popal, Niamatullah Musleh, Ihsanullah Wafa, Faridullah Khawri, Ibrahim Zahiri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Nyazwali Sahil, Sajid Khan, Farid Zahir, Farhad Sahak, Abdul Zaheer and Noman Zaheer

