Krasnodar vs Khimki Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Online Prediction, Predicted XIs For Today's Match KRS vs KHMK at Stadion FK Krasnodar: In one of the most-awaited battles of Russian Premier League 2020-21, Krasnodar will lock horns with FC Khimki at the Stadion FK Krasnodar – Friday, September 18 in India. The Russian Premier League KRS vs KHMK match will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST. Krasnodar have come from behind to snatch draws in their last two games of the league. The home side are currently seventh in the table having won three, lost two and drawn two. Khimki, meanwhile, are still searching for their first league victory having come into the league after securing promotion last season and are bottom in the standings with three points. They have drawn three of their seven games.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Krasnodar vs Khimki will start at 10.30 PM IST – September 18 in India.

Venue: Stadion FK Krasnodar.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Lantratov

Defenders – Gapon, Idowu, Ramirez, Petrov

Midfielders – Lomovitskiy, Vilhena, Utkin, Wanderson (VC)

Forwards – Berg (C), Koryan

KRS vs KHMK Predicted Playing XIs

Krasnodar: Matvey Safonov, Sergei Petrov, Aleksandr Martynovich, Cristian Ramírez, Kaio, Wanderson, Tonny Vilhena, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Berg, Kristoffer Olsson, Ruslan Kambolov.

FC Khimki: Ilya Lantratov, Bryan Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Yegor Danilkin, Danil Lipovoy, Islambek Kuat, Aleksandr Lomovitski, Ilya Vorobjov, Artem Polyarus, Kamran Aliev, Kirill Bozhenov.

KRS vs KHMK SQUADS

Krasnodar (KRS): Denis Adamov, Andrei Sinitsyn, Matvey Safonov, Evgeni Gorodov, Kaio Pantaleao, Dmitriy Stotskiy, Aleksandr Martynovich, Yegor Sorokin, Uros Spajic, Sergei Petrov, Cristian Ramirez, Igor Smolnikov, Aleks Matsukatov, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Kristoffer Olsson, Ruslan Kambolov, Tonny Vilhena, Viktor Claesson, Yury Gazinski, Remy Cabella, Maksim Kutovoi, Wanderson Campos, Shapi Suleymanov, Ariclenes Ferreira, Marcus Berg.

FC Khimki (KHMK): Dmitry Khomich, Ilya Lantratov, Egor Generalov, Kirill Bozhenov, Mikhail Tikhonov, Dmitri Tikhiy, Evgeni Gapon, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Filin, Bryan Idowu, Danil Kazantsev, Gela Zaseev, Svyatoslav Georgievsky, Ilya Kukharchuk, Arshak Koryan, Bogdan Mishukov, Maksim Martusevich, Artem Polyarus, Andrei Murnin, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Danil Lipovoy, Islambek Kuat, Danil Massurenko, Mohamed Konate, Kamran Aliev, Vladimir Dyadyun, Ilya Vorobjov, Nikolai Signevich.

