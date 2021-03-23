Things got extremely emotional for debutant Krunal Pandya on Tuesday after his breathtaking fifty in 26 balls against England. While speaking after the innings, Krunal was in tears as he could not speak while dedicating the knock to his late father. Krunal remained unbeaten on 58* off 31 balls. His knock comprised of seven fours and two sixes. Also Read - Krunal Pandya Hits Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut During 1st ODI Between India-England

"This one is for my dad. I did get emotional (holding back tears)," Krunal said as he was then hugged by Hardik on the sidelines.

Here is the video that is winning hearts already:

#INDvENG@krunalpandya24 in tears speaking about his innings today being in honour of his father! My heart goes out to him!#KrunalPandya pic.twitter.com/MonavbVmZD — Dhruvil Patel (@_dhruvil_239) March 23, 2021

Krunal and KL Rahul stitched a 112-run stand to provide India the finishing kick after a middle-order collapse.

It would now be interesting to see how he is used with the ball.