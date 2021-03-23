Krunal Pandya had a day to remember as he hit the fastest-ever fifty on his ODI debut on Tuesday. Krunal brought up his fifty in 26 balls to set the new world record. His fifty comprised of six fours and two sixes. The left-hander came in at a crucial juncture of the match when India’s march had been halted by a couple of early wickets. Krunal played shots all across the ground and looked confident from the start. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Calls India Team Selection as 'Partial', Asks "Would You Drop Jasprit Bumrah After 4 Moderate Outings?"

Krunal got together with Rahul and the pair put on a century-run stand to get India's innings back on track. The duo of Krunal and Rahul gave India the ideal finishing kick. During his innings, Krunal also became the 15th India to get a 50-plus score on his ODI debut.

Krunal had made his T20I debut earlier but had to wait a couple of seasons to get into the ODI set-up. One has to admit, Krunal has taken the opportunity with both hands. Before the match, when Krunal was handed the national cap by Kohli – the Mumbai Indians cricketer got emotional. He took the cap and pointed it towards the sky to remember their father – who passed away recently.