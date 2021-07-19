Colombo: Krunal Pandya was at the top of his game on Sunday in the first ODI versus Sri Lanka in Colombo. It was Krunal’s economical spell in the middle-overs that choked the Lankan batsman. The left-arm spinner conceded merely 26 runs in his 10 overs and picked up the crucial wicket of Dhanajaya De Silva.Also Read - VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Reveals Secret Behind First-ball Six vs Sri Lanka on Chahal TV

Not just his bowling, Krinal also won hearts with his gesture towards Sri Lankan batsman Charith Asalanaka. The episode transpired in the 22nd over of the match, when Asalanka sprinted for a quick single and unknowingly dashed into the Krunal, the bowler, at the non-striker’s end. Krunal held the Lankan batsman with his arms wrapped around him, in order to ensure he does not fall. the Lankan batsman who was touched by the gesture responded with a smile. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Shares Emotional Post After Fifty on ODI Debut vs Sri Lanka in Colombo

Surprisingly, fans on social space have started reacting to the heartwarming gesture and suspect that India coach Rahul Dravid, who is a reserved calm person, has had an influence on the young cricketers. Also Read - Virender Sehwag's Cryptic Post After Prithvi Shaw's Brilliance in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka is Unmissable

Here is how fans reacted:

The discipline, love and care for opponent under Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/U9I8GHpP4Y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2021

So playing under Rahul Dravid actually changes people? ☠️ — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) July 18, 2021

Even Krunal Pandya is a humble guy under Rahul Dravid..🤣🤣😎 #INDvsSL https://t.co/lFbrhF31Pq — Priscilla 🇮🇳 (@priscicktgirl) July 18, 2021

The Indian allrounder would be looking to impress selectors with the opportunities he gets in Sri Lanka so that he can make a good case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and Prithvi Shaw propelled India to a seven-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.