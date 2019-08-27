India all-rounder Krunal Pandya had a successful tour of the West Indies, first with the India A team then with the senior team. While others would have enjoyed their time after such a gruelling and long tour, Krunal doesn’t seem to be in the mood of taking any time off the game.

If not on the field, he plays cricket in his house. Well, that shouldn’t surprise many when two international cricketers stay in the same house. One can expect that both the Pandya brothers sweating it out with each other.

But in recent videos posted by Krunal on his official Instagram and twitter account he wasn’t seen playing cricket with Hardik Pandya. Instead, it was the senior-most Pandya, their father, with whom Krunal was seen enjoying the game. In the video posted on his official Instagram handle his father seemed pretty well footed with the bat as he timed all the ball to the perfection.

Krunal captioned the video, “Love playing cricket with my father and taking it easy with him sometimes … but not always dad.”

But in the twitter video, Krunal seemed to up his ante as he had his father bamboozled with his pace. If the Instagram video was to show some love and rspect to his father, the Twitter video was all about letting the senior Pandya know who was the cricketer in the house.

While his younger brother Hardik is a regular for team India in all the formats, Krunal is yet to cement his place in the longer formats of the game. He made his international debut with a T20I game in 2018 and has featured in 13 more matches since then in the shortest format. He had a phenomenal outing for India in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies and grabbed the Man of the Series award. The all-rounder took 3 wickets and scored 32 runs in the series where the Virat Kohli-led side whitewashed the home team.