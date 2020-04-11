India cricketer Krunal Pandya spoke of the struggles early on in his career and revealed how former India coach John Wright spotted him and his brother Hardik. Krunal, the allrounder recalled how he received a letter for trials for a speed post job while the Baroda trials for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were coming up. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After Wasim Jaffer Does Not Include Himself in His All-Time Mumbai XI

"Back in the day, there was a government recruitment speed post job and I received a letter for trials. My father told me that it"s a good opportunity, you may earn Rs 15-20k a month, so you should go and try it out. At the same time, I also had trial games coming up for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda team. I thought that I have worked so hard for the past 2-3 years and I have become a new player," Krunal told Cricbuzz.

Krunal revealed he tore the letter for the speed post job and feels that changed his life for better.

“So I thought I didn’t work hard for a speed post job. I did it to become a cricketer. So, I tore down the letter and threw it away, and decided to go for the trials. I went for the trials and I performed really well. I got selected for Baroda team. Hardik was already in the team. Syed Mushtaq matches were in Mumbai,” he added.

Krunal says that Wright was impressed with the two brothers as they could bowl and bat.

“Coach John Wright spotted me and Hardik, and he saw that these two brothers are good talents – they can both bat and bowl. So from thereon, he followed us up, and our lives changed. I feel the letter that I threw away worked in my favour. If I hadn’t played in the trial matches, our lives will be quite different,”? he revealed.

While both the brothers have since gone ahead and played for the country, Hardik has become an integral part of the national set-up across formats.