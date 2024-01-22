Home

KS Bharat Celebrates Ton vs England Lions With Tribute to Lord Rama; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

KS Bharat paid tribute to Lord Rama with a Bow and Arrow gesture symbolising the same.

KS Bharat (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: India wicketkeeper KS Bharat came up with the goods as he saved the blushes for the home side with a century against England Lions during the first of the three unofficial Tests. What made his contribution special was the fact that the ton came in the last essay of the Test which helped India save the game. But, what is making all the news is Bharat’s celebration on reaching the milestone. The 30-year-old paid tribute to Lord Rama with a Bow and Arrow gesture symbolising the same. His gesture was also well-timed as it came on the heels of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the ‘pran pratistha’ that is slated to happen on Monday, January 22.

KS Bharat dedicated his hundred against England Lions to “Lord Ram”. – Bharat did bow & arrow celebration…!!!!pic.twitter.com/B13stcQBu7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2024

