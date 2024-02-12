Home

KS Bharat Likely to be Dropped, Dhruv Jurel Set to Make His Debut at Rajkot vs England – REPORT

Both India and England have won 1-1 Test match of the five match series.

New Delhi: Indian Wicketkeeper KS Bharat is likely to be dropped in the upcoming third Test match against England and Dhruv Jurel who is the part of remaining three matches against England will make his Test debut at Rajkot. Bharat has played seven Test matches so far where he scored just 224 runs with a highest score of 44 runs.

On the other hand, Jurel has an impressive domestic career so far, he featured in 15 matches where he scored 790 runs and his highest score is 249.

A report by Times of India revealed that Dhruv will make his debut at Rajkot and there will be a slow turner at the venue.

