KSA vs FOR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Corfu

Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Corfu- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KSA vs FOR at Marina Cricket Ground: In match no. 16 of ECS T10 Corfu tournament, Kallithea Sixers Athens will take on Forge CC at the Marina Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Corfu KSA vs FOR match will start at 11 AM IST – October 22. Kallithea Sixers Athens are struggling in the tournament so far. They have lost all five of their matches and languish at the bottom of the table. Forge, on the other hand, are placed third in the league table with three wins and four defeats from 7 matches. They suffered a defeat at the hands of GEK in their previous encounter. Here is the ECS T10 Corfu Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KSA vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, KSA vs FOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KSA vs FOR Probable XIs ECS T10 Corfu, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Corfu.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Corfu toss between Kallithea Sixers Athens and Forge CC will take place at 10:30 AM IST – October 22.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground.

KSA vs FOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Issa Muhammad

Batsmen – Shabbir Arslan, Awais Sahib, Sajid Mehar

All-rounders – Ali Asghar (VC), Parveez Niazai, Amjad Amboo (C), Vaios Pringas

Bowlers – Jonathan Allen, Omid Niazi, Nemat Logaree

KSA vs FOR Probable Playing XIs

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Stauros Spyrou, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib, Asim Ameer, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman, Meraj Naseer, Russell Courts, Qasim Shah, Tom Gooderham, Vaios Pringas.

Forge CC: Amjad Amboo, Issa Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan (wk), Nasir Mommandi (C), Omid Niazi, Ali Asghar, Sajid Mehar, Nemat Logaree, Umair Javid, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Kabir Ali.

KSA vs FOR Squads

Forge CC: Umair Javid, Nemat Logaree, Sajid Mehar, Omid Niazi, Kabir Ali, Waseem Ali, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Nasir Mommandi, Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Nabi Jan Ahmadzai, Issa Muhammad, Abdul Rahman Mamund, Shabbir Hussain, Ali Asghar.

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman (wk), Meraj Naseer, Parveez Niazai, Qasim Shah, Vaios Pringas (C), Akeel Sahib, Russell Curtis.

