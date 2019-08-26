Ashes Test: Cricket certainly united the whole of England after Ben Stokes did the impossible by taking the hosts over the line in a nerve-wracking encounter. With the win, England managed to keep the Ashes alive. The Ashes was followed by almost everyone because of the quality of cricket that was on display. The English women cricketers who are known to closely follow their male counterparts looked more interested in the Ashes game that was taking place in Headingley. It was apparent because when Stokes hit the winning runs and the word was around, the two women cricketers Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver who were in the middle for Surrey came together in the middle of the pitch and celebrate the win.

Here is the video that could give you goosebumps:

Nat Sciver and Sarah Taylor finding out that the men’s team had won at Headingley while batting together in the #KSL. pic.twitter.com/mfXBtUcKqr — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 26, 2019

“It is right up there (with the World Cup win). We had to win this game and we managed to do it,” said the all-rounder who smashed an unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final one and a half months ago against New Zealand at Lord’s. England won that match for hitting more boundaries after the match, as well as the Super Over, ended in a tie.

“We have to move on to the next game (at Old Trafford from September 4) having managed to keep our hopes alive of doing the double. We have the momentum. (I love) being part of those challenges you get faced with — we are playing at the highest level and you don’t expect anything else,” Stokes said.

“There is nothing better than being there at the end and getting your team over the line. (Sunday) has been incredible,” said an emotional Stokes who also bowled superbly in the second innings of the epic contest, picking up three wickets.