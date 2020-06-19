KSS vs AKM Dream11 Team Prediction

Football KSS vs AKM, Krylia Sovetov vs Akhmat Grozny, Russian Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match Football Samara Arena 8:30 PM IST: Krylia Sovetov vs Akhmat Grozny Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Football KSS vs AKM, Krylia Sovetov Dream 11 Team Player List, Akhmat Grozny Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips

KSS vs AKM Dream11 Team

A Zinskovsky (captain), O Roshi (vice-captain), E Gorodov, M Karpov, M Zeffane, D Komb, A Semenov, D Kabutov, D Radjonic, V Iljin, A Ponce

KSS vs AKM Dream11 match schedule

Time: The match starts at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Samara Arena

KSS vs AKM SQUADS

Krylia Sovetov: Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Vitali Lystsov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Denis Popovic, Maksim Glushenkov, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Artiom Timofeev, Srdan Mijailovic, Alexander Gatskan, Safaa Hadi, Paul Anton, Sergey Ivanov, Egor Golenkov, Anton Terekhov, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Kanunnikov

Akhmat Grozny: Vitaly Gudiev, Alexander Melikhov, Evgeni Gorodov, Maksim Nenakhov, Magomed Musalov, Roland Gigolaev, Rizvan Utsiev, Miroslav Bogosavac, Zoran Nizic, Wilker Angel, Andrey Semenov, Evgeny Kharin, Ravanelli Ferreira, Khalid Kadyrov, Magomed Mitrishev, Bernard Berisha, Lechii Sadulaev, Ismael Silva Lime, Anton Shvets, Denis Glushakov, Odise Roshi, Abubakar Kadyrov, Ablae Mbengue, Vladimir Iljin, Felipe Vizeu, Andres Ponce, Oleg Ivanov

