KCC vs SCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC, Match 10, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KCC vs SCC in Kviberg: The 10th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Kristianstad CC and Seaside CC at 12:30 pm (IST). Also Read - SL vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Shanxi Loongs vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Match at 8:30 AM IST July 15 Wednesday

Day 2 Results Also Read - ORL vs NYFC Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Football Match Predicted XIs at Exploria Stadium 5.30 AM IST July 15

#Hisingen CC (50/6) lost to Seaside CC (51/3) by 7 wickets Also Read - ATN vs BSC Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Atalanta vs Brescia Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at Gewiss Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 15

#Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC (Match Abandoned)

#Seaside CC (51/3) beat Hisingen CC (50/6) by 7 wickets

#Jonkoping CA (110/3) beat Hisingen CC (64/6) by 46 runs

#Watan Zalmi CC (76/6) lost to Seaside CC (78/1) by 9 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Kristianstad CC and Seaside CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



KCC vs SCC My Dream11 Team

Ihsanullah Wafa (captain), Umair Chaudary (vice-captain), Zawwar Hussain, Harinder Koranga, Rubel Pathak, Mokhtar Ghulami, Ibrahim Zahiri, Ashiq Hussain, Usman Sarwar, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari

KCC vs SCC Squads

Kristianstad CC: Niyazwali Zargul, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Azim Shinwari, Nishad Ahmad, Abdullah Shinwari, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri

Seaside CC: Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Usman Sarwar, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Shreyas Murthy, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zawwar Hussain, Ammar Zafar, Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KCC Dream11 Team/ SCC Dream11 Team/ Kristianstad CC Dream11 Team/ Seaside CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.