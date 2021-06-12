KSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

KSV Cricket vs MTV Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KSV vs MTV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In the highly-awaited FINAL of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, MTV Stallions will take on KSV Cricket at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Kiel KSV vs MTV match will start at 7:30 PM IST – June 12. The tournament’s top two teams have reached out in the final and are just one step away from winning the coveted trophy. MTV Stallions finished atop Group A with seven wins and a defeat in eight matches while Kummerfelder Sportverein topped the Group B points table with seven wins and a defeat in eight games. Here are the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, KSV vs MTV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KSV vs MTV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – KSV Cricket vs MTV Stallions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read - DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, EURO 2020 Group B: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match at Parken Stadium, Saturday 12th June, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between MTV Stallions and KSV Cricket will take place at 7 PM IST – June 12. Also Read - WS vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England Women's ODD Match 13: Captain, Vice-captain- Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, Playing 11s,Team News From Cooper Associates County Ground at 5:30 PM IST June 12 Saturday

Time: 7:30PM IST. Also Read - NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women’s T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Namibia Women vs Kenya Women, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 13 From Gahanga International Stadium at 5:20 PM IST June 12 Saturday

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

KSV vs MTV My Dream11 Team

S Zaid-Hasan, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, S Azam (VC), M Faruq-Arabzai (C), I Dawlatzai, A Jan, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, M Dostkhel and S Shah.

KSV vs MTV Probable Playing XIs

KSV Cricket: S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, S Shinwari, A Jan, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah.

MTV Stallions: B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman.

KSV vs MTV Squads

KSV Cricket: S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (C), Prashanth Potharlanka, Ujwal Gadiraju, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Basit Orya, Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Prakash Singh, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Singh, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (WK) and Thomas McGuinn.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MTV Dream11 Team/ KSV Dream11 Team/ MTV Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction/ KSV Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.