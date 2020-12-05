Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KT vs CK at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: In another exciting contest of Lanka Premier League T20, Kandy Tuskers will be taking on the high-flying Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Saturday. The Lanka Premier League T20 KT vs CK match will start at 8 PM IST. Colombo Kings have shown glimpses of what they are capable of, and have two wins in three games. Captain Angelo Mathews has led his side well, with the likes of Andre Russell and Qais Ahmad doing well so far. Their opponents, the Kandy Tuskers, haven’t been able to get going and have only one win in five games. Despite having a power-packed batting unit, the Tuskers’ bowling attack has let them down, and they are on the brink of elimination. The live TV broadcast and online coverage of LPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app. Also Read - KAC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan Club T20 Match 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7 PM IST December 5 Saturday

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings will take place at 8 PM IST – December 5. Also Read - DV vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing XI, Predicted XIs For Today's LPL 2020 Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators T20 Match 12 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 5 Saturday

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - EBC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's East Bengal Club vs Tapan Memorial Club T20 Match 24 Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3 PM IST December 5 Saturday

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

KT vs CK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Kusal Mendis (vc), Brendan Taylor, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell (C)

All-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Qais Ahmad

KT vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Tuskers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Seekuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Munaf Patel.

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay.

KT vs CK SQUADS

Kandy Tuskers: Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.

Colombo Kings: Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KT Dream11 Team/ CK Dream11 Team/ Kandy Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips LPL T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.