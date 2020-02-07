Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Knights vs Warriors Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 KTS vs WAR: The Momentum One Day Cup – formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup – is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019–20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Knights vs Warriors will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

My Dream11 Team

Keegan Petersen, Marco Marais, Matthew Breetzke (VC), Rudi Second, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Jacques Snyman (C), Onke Nyaku, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch

KTS vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

Knights: Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Keegan Petersen, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (C & WK), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli.

Warriors: Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second (C), Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Stefan Tait, Dyllan Matthews

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen

Vice-captain Options: Gihahn Cloete, Patrick Kruger

Squads

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Sinethemba Qeshile(w), Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie(c), Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Andrew Birch, Glenton Stuurman, Dyllan Matthews, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sithembile Langa

Knights: Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Keegan Petersen, Jacques Snyman, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu(w/c), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli, Andries Gous, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KTS Dream11 Team/ war Dream11 Team/ Knights Dream11 Team/ Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more