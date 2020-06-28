Dream11 Team Players Prediction

KTW vs HAE Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Kt Wiz vs Hanwha Eagles Match in South Korea 1:30 PM IST May 28 Sunday:

The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

KTW vs HAE My Dream11 Team

K Baek ho (captain), H Jae Gyun (vice-captain), M Rojas Jr, B Jeong-dae, J Jin Hyuk, J Eun Won, H Ju-Suk, K Min Woo, J Sung Woo

KTW vs HAE Squads

Hanwha Eagles: Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo

Kt Wiz: Mel Rojas Jr, Kim Min-hyeok, Kang Baek-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Jo Yong-ho, Yoo Han-joon, Song Min-seop, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Park Seung-wook, Oh Tae-gon, Moon Sang-cheol, Kim Sung-hoon, Kim Byung-hee, Kang Min-gook, Hwang Jae-gyun, Son Dong-hyun, Lee Sun-woo, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sang-hwa, Kim Min, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min-soo, Jung Sung-gon, Ju Kwon, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ha Joon-ho, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Bae Je-seong, So Hyeong-jun, Ryu Hee-woon, Ahn Seung-han, Lee Joon-soo, Jang Sung-woo, Kang Hyeon-woo, Hur Do-hwan

