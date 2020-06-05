KTW vs LOG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction KTW vs LOG Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match KT Wiz vs Lotte Giants June 5, Friday: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

Mel Rojas Jr (captain), Kang Baek-ho, Jo Yong-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Son Ah-seop (vice-captain), Hwang Jae-gyun, An Chi-hong, Park Se-Jin, Kim Jun-Tae

KT Wiz: Yoo Han-joon, Mel Rojas Jr, Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Jo Yong-ho, Song Min-seop, Bae Jeong-dae, Hwang Jae-gyun, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Oh Tae-gon, Park Seung-wook, Kim Sung-hoon Sr, Moon Sang-cheol, Kang Min-gook, Kim Byung-hee, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ju Kwon, Lee Sang-hwa, Bae Je-seong, Lee Dae-eun, Kim Jae-yoon, Ha Joon-ho, Jung Sung-gon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Sung-hoon, Ryu Hee-woon, Son Dong-hyun, Kim Min, So Hyeong-jun, Lee Sun-woo, Park Se-Jin, Yoo Won-sang, Lee Kang-jun, Jang Sung-woo, Lee Joon-soo, Hur Do-hwan, Ahn Seung-han, Kang Hyeon-woo

Lotte Giants: Lee Dae-Ho, Dan Straily, Dixon Machado, Kim Won-jung, An Chi-hong, Adrian Sampson, Jung Bo-geun, Jeon Jun-woo, Seo Jun-won, Jung Hoon, Min Byung-hun, Son Ah-seop, Park Se-woong, Ji Sung-joon, Yoon Sung-bin, Han Dong Hui, Go Seung Min, Kim Dae-woo, Jang Won-sam, Song Seung-jun, Koo Seung-min, Na Jong-Deok, Shin Bon-ki, Ko Hyo Jun, Choo Jae-hyun, Park Jin-hyung, Na Kyung Min, Kim Jun-Tae, Oh Hyoun-taek, Park Shi-young, Lee Byung Kyu, Bae Sung-keun, Heo Il, Choi Ha-neul, Choi Young-hwan, Kang Lo-han, Oh Yoon-Seok, Jung Tae-seung, Kim Geon-guk, Kim Dae Ryuk, Kim Jae Yu, Shin, Yong-su, Jin Myung-ho, Lee In Bok, Kang Dong-ho, Cha Jae-yong, Choi Min Jae, Lee Seung-heon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Dong-han

