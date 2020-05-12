Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction KT Wiz Suwon vs NC Dinos Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match KTW vs NCD at Jamsil Baseball Stadium: In one of the most-awaited battles of Korean Baseball League 2020, KI Wiz Suwon will take on NC Dinos at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Tuesday (May 12). If a highly competitive weekend wasn't enough in the 39th season of the Korean Baseball Organization League, the fans are now embracing themselves for a triple header for as many as three matches will be played tomorrow.

Kt Wiz are going through a horrible run so far in the league and are lying at the ninth place in the league standings. They have played five matches in the competition and won only one. KTW has a winning percentage of 0.2, right now. In the recent match, KTW has played against Doosan Bears, in which DOB has scored 13 goals, while KTW has scored 12 goals. NC Dinos holds the third position in the regular season points table of 2020. NCD has taken part in a total of five matches, out of which they have won four matches and lost one. NCD has a winning percentage of 0.8, at the moment.

My Dream11 Team

Outfielders: K Baek-ho, K Hee-dong, J Yong-ho, N Sung-bum, M Rojas Jr

Infielders: P Min Woo, N Jin-hyuk

Pitcher: K Yoon-gu

Catcher: Y Eui-ji

KTW vs NCD Probable Playing 9

KT Wiz Suwon: Jo Yong-ho, Yoo Han-joon, Kang Baek-ho, Mel Rojas Jr, Hwang Jae-gyun, Sim Woo-jun, Park Kyung-soo, Ju Kwon, Jang Sung-woo.

NC Dinos: Lee Myung-gi Sr, Kim Sung-wook, Kang Jin-sung, Na Sung-bum, Park Min-woo, Lee Won-jae, No Jin-hyuk, Lee Jae-hak, Yang Eui-ji.

KTW vs NCD Likely Squads

KT Wiz Suwon: Song Min-seop, Yoo Han-joon, Jo Yong-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Mel Rojas Jr, Hwang Jae-gyun, Kang Min-gook, Kim Byung-hee, Kim Sung-hoon, Moon Sang-cheol, Oh Tae-gon, Park Seung-wook, Sim Woo-jun, Park Kyung-soo, Bae Je-seong, William Cuevas, Odrisamer Despaigne, Ha Joon-ho, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ju Kwon, Jung Sung-gon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min, Lee Sang-hwa, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sun-woo, Son Dong-hyun, Hur Do-hwan, Kang Hyeon-woo, Jang Sung-woo, Lee Joon-soo, Ahn Seung-han

NC Dinos: Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-joon, Yang Eui-ji

