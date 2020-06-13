KTW vs LOG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction KTW vs SAL Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match KT Wiz vs Samsung Lions June 13, Saturday: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

KTW vs SAL My Dream11 Team

J Yong Ho, B Jeong Dae, K Baek Ho (captain), P Seung Gyu, K Ja Wook (vice-captain), P Gye Beom, K Ji Chan, Buchanan, K Min Ho

KTW vs SAL Squads

Samsung Lions: Park Seung-gyu, Park Hae-min, Park Chan-do, Lee Sung-gon, Koo Ja-wook, Kim Dong-yeop, Kim Heon-gon, Choi Seon-ho, Kim Sung-pyo, Yang Woo-hyun, Tyler Saladino, Park Gye-beom, Lee Hak-ju, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Won-seok, Kim Ji-chan, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Sang-su, Choi Young-jin, Yoon Sung-hwan, Woo Kyu-min, Won Tae-in, Noh Sung-ho

Kt Wiz: Yoo Han-joon, Mel Rojas Jr, Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Jo Yong-ho, Song Min-seop, Bae Jeong-dae, Hwang Jae-gyun, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Oh Tae-gon, Park Seung-wook, Kim Sung-hoon Sr, Moon Sang-cheol, Kang Min-gook, Kim Byung-hee, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ju Kwon

