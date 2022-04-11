IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 20: Kuldeep Sen – A Rising Star: With the match slowly slipping away against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had only 15 to defend in the last over when he decided to throw the ball to Kuldeep Sen. Having already exhausted Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin with Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna going for plenty in their final overs, young Kuldeep was given the responsibility to take his team home and didn’t he come to the party, returning with figures of 1 for 35.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ex-Australian Cricketer Brad Hogg SLAMS Out-of-Form CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad

Born in the city of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, the young 25-year-old sealed the match for the Royals in the first four balls of the final over of the game, having conceded only one with three dot balls against a set Marcus Stoinis who was threatening to take the game away from them.

Celebrations were in full swing in Rewa as Kuldeep delivered what he had dreamt of all these years – having started playing cricket nearly a decade ago at the Vindhya Cricket Academy (VCA) club. Kuldeep's father Rampal Sen runs a small salon shop in Sirmaur square and has been the sole bread earner of the family. Ever since his son's exploits with the ball in hand, the small salon in Sirmaur square has possibly become the busiest spot in the city.

The eldest of the three brothers and the third of five children, Kuldeep has had his fair share of struggles. Most of the income earned from the small salon would be spent on their education but Rampal knew cricket was his true calling. And he didn’t disappoint.

A Closer Look At Kuldeep Sen’s Profile:

Kuldeep Sen was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mega auctions for a price of ₹20 lakhs Born in a village of Hariharpur, Kuldeep honed his skills under the able guidance of Ariel Anthony, coach of Rewa Division Kuldeep earned a Ranji call up for Madhya Pradesh in November 2018 Having played 16 First-class matches, Kuldeep has picked up 44 wickets at an average of 30.50 and a strike-rate of 55.7 Kuldeep has played 19 T20 games and has taken 13 wickets at a economy rate of 8.23 and a strike-rate of 29.6 Best figures in a First-class game is 5 for 62 & 3 for 21 in a T20 match Made his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in November 2018 Made his IPL debut last night (Sunday) April 10, 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants Deepak Hooda became Kuldeep Sen’s first wicket in IPL



“Kuldeep is a special talent and (I think) he will be special for India too soon.” – Sanju Samson#RRvLSG | #IPL2022 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2022

DID YOU KNOW?

Kuldeep’s academy fees for practising at the Rewa Cricket Academy was waived off by coach Eril Anthony because of his financial condition.