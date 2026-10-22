Kuldeep Yadav gets valuable advice from Laxman Sivaramakrishnan ahead of all-format New Zealand tour

A lot will depend on Kuldeep Yadav's performance in the longer formats of India's tour

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Kuldeep Yadav bowled only 25 overs in entire 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle. (Photo: IANS)

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has advised Kuldeep Yadav to slow down his deliveries and make technical changes to regain his rhythm ahead of India’s tour of New Zealand. The left-arm wrist spinner had struggled for consistency during the Test series in Sri Lanka, raising concerns about his form.

Kuldeep reached out to Sivaramakrishnan for advice after struggling with his bowling. While several people suggested that he bowl quicker, the former India spinner felt that was the wrong approach.

“Probably the most unwanted advice that one can get as a spinner,” ,” Sivaramakrishnan told The Indian Express.

Before discussing technical changes, Sivaramakrishnan focused on helping Kuldeep regain his confidence. The spinner had faced criticism on social media, with some questioning whether he could return to his best form.

Also Read: India tour of New Zealand 2026: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live streaming and key players

“First thing I did was, I reassured him. There was lot of slander on social media where a lot of them were saying he was finished. First thing I gave him was reassurance and said there are a few changes that you need to make in your action and if you do, you will be the number one bowler again.”

He also backed Kuldeep to remain a key player for India for several years.

“Giving him the confidence was foremost. He can still be a front line spinner for years to come. And spinners mature with age,” he added.

Sivaramakrishnan identified problems with Kuldeep’s bowling action, particularly the alignment of his front and back feet. He advised the spinner to improve his body balance and transfer his weight more effectively while delivering the ball.

He also stressed the need to generate more revolutions and give the ball more time in the air. According to Sivaramakrishnan, bowling too quickly can reduce the amount of spin on the ball and make it easier for batters to attack.

Kuldeep’s childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, had also noticed problems with his action in recent months. His deliveries had become flatter and quicker than usual, reducing the turn and variation that make him effective.

The Indian spinner has since worked on his technique while playing county cricket for Yorkshire. His recent performances against the West Indies in ODIs also suggested an improvement in his form.