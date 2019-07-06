India vs Sri Lanka: It is not something you see with the new-age Indian cricket team! They are sharp in-the-field and are arguably the fittest ODI cricketers to have represented the country. During India’s last group stage game with Sri Lanka, the ball was on a good length and well outside off, Kusal was looking to lift it back over the bowler’s head, mistimed it badly and should have been dismissed. Kuldeep Yadav dropped an easy catch early on in the game. He was at fault, but there was some confusion created because of Hardik Pandya, who did not call loud and Kuldeep was in two minds.

Here is the video:

India, already through to the semi-finals, made two changes with Yuzvendra Chahal being rested and Kuldeep Yadav playing in place of him.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given his first opportunity to play in the World Cup in place of pacer Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka, out of the World Cup, brought back Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

“We would have batted first as well, used pitch, will get slower as the match progresses. The team is doing well, we are striking a good balance at the right time. Two changes for us, one forced. Chahal has been rested and so is Shami. Kuldeep and Jadeja are in,” Kohli said at the toss.

“We will bat first. It was an obvious plan, it’s a used wicket and will get slower and slower. We didn’t capitalize in the first few games, but we then started to correct those mistakes and started to do well. One change, Thisara Perera replaces Vandersay,” Karunaratne said.

Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga