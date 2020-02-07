Former India spinner Maninder Singh has weighed in on Kuldeep Yadav’s dip in form, saying the chinaman bowler’s possesses a “technical flaw” due to which the batsmen are getting on top of him.

Kuldeep went for 84 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hamilton, raising further doubts over his effectiveness in the 50-over format. He finished 2018 as the second-highest wicket-taker by a spinner behind Rashid Khan during which, in 20 ODIs, Kuldeep picked up 45 wickets at an average of 17.77 and economy of 4.64. But the following year, the wristspinner’s winded down. Despite taking 35 wickets from 23 ODIs, Kuldeep’s economy rate spiked to 5.33.

Maninder, a former left-arm spinner who himself had a wonderful start to his Test career, identified an error in Kuldeep, because of which the batsmen have started to read him better.

“I have been saying this from the day when he became successful that Kuldeep has a technical flaw in his action and if that is not looked into he will get caught out soon. His front arm drops very quickly, because of which the life in the ball (the revolutions and pace on the ball) is not as much as it should be to sustain success.

“He has got caught out now. He has played a lot of international cricket and people have seen his videos and they know what his ball speed is and with what speed it comes from the pitch,” Hindustan Times quoted Maninder as saying.

Maninder first noticed Kuldeep’s form going south during the last edition of the IPL. He picked up just four wickets from nine matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders at an average of over 71 and economy rate in excess of 8.5, and Maninder believes the wristspinner can really do with talking to someone and get his problem rectified to get his confidence back.

“I am speaking out of personal experience. I too lost my way in the middle of a great career. I think his confidence has gone down after last year’s IPL. You need someone to speak to him and look into this technical problem which I am talking about. Once this is sorted he will get his confidence back. He is a real talent for Indian cricket and we need to preserve him so that he can get laurels for the team for many years,” he said.