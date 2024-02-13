Home

Rajkot: Specialist India spinner Kuldeep Yadav provided an update on the pitch that would be used at Rajkot for the third Test against England. As per Kuldeep, he does not expect the strip to be a rank turner, but hopes spinners get some assistance. “It is not going to be a rank turner but will be a good wicket. I hope it helps the spinners who play,” Kuldeep said as quoted by a CricketNext journalist. Given the history of the venue, it usually helps spinners reap the rewards, but does not seem like it is going to be like that as there is a tinge of green on the surface that would be used.

It is not going to be a rank turner but will be a good wicket. I hope it helps the spinners who play : Kuldeep Yadav — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 13, 2024

Kuldeep was also spotted getting batting tips from captain Rohit Sharma before getting inside the nets for a hit himself.

