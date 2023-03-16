Home

Kuldeep Yadav Over Yuzvendra Chahal? Wasim Jaffer Predicts India’s Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Australia

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: While there are no big surprises, the only debatable name in the XI is wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Australia

Mumbai: In a little over a day, Rohit Sharma-less India will host Australia in a three-match ODI series with the first game set to take place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. With the focus shifting from red-ball to white-ball, there is going to be a change of personnel. Hardik Pandya would be the stand-in captain for the first game, and Rohit joins the side as the leader for the next two games. So, while there is so much debate over who should be in the XI and who should not, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has come up with his predicted XI. While there are no big surprises, the only debatable name in the XI is wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal. Not much is known about Chahal’s fitness as of now.

My India XI for first ODI: Gill

Ishan (WK)

VK

Surya

KL

Hardik (C)

Jadeja

Washi

Kuldeep

Shami

Siraj What’s yours? #INDvAUS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2023

Wasim Jaffer’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs Australia: Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

