India spinner Kuldeep Yadav recalled an incident when former skipper MS Dhoni, who is a cool and calm cricketer, got agitated on the left-arm chinaman. It happened during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017, when Dhoni asked Kuldeep to change the field after a boundary, but he did not listen. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Plays Virat Kohli Fan to Impress India Captain During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Kuldeep revealed this while speaking to cricket show presenter Jatin Sapru on ‘ASAP with JSAP’. Also Read - There is no Proposal From SLC on Hosting IPL: Top BCCI Official Confirms

“Kusal smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and in the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary through the reverse sweep now,” said the 24-year-old chinaman. Also Read - MS Dhoni or Salman Khan? Kedar Jadhav Steals Show With Witty Response, Says 'It's Like Choosing Between Mum And Dad'

An agitated Dhoni walked up to Kuldeep and said ‘me pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hu yahan pe.’ (Am I stupid? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me).”

Admitting that he was scared of Dhoni after that, Kuldeep said he also asked the former skipper when did he last lose his cool, to which Dhoni said, not in the last 20 years.

“I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went to him while traveling in the team bus and asked if he ever gets angry. To which Dhoni bhai said: 20 saal se gussa nhi kiya hai (I have not got angry for the last 20 years),” Kuldeep added.