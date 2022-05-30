Ahmedabad: Now that the IPL 2022 season has come to an end after more than two months of riveting cricketing action, it is time to look back upon the tournament and start picking the best 11s. While fans have been at it on social media, ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer picked his best XI of IPL 2022.Also Read - IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Finish What They Had Begun So Well As Rajasthan Royals Miss Out On The Big Show | SEASON REVIEW

Impressed by how Hardik Pandya led his side to a win, Jaffer picked him as the captain of his side and Ashish Nehra as the coach.

"I have been hugely impressed with Hardik's captaincy, and there's no surprise he is the captain pick for my team. Then Ashish Nehra, the man of the moment is the coach of my team," said Jaffer on the 'Not Just Cricket' Show on CricTracker powered by Sky247.net.

Jaffer’s Best XI of IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Coach: Ashish Nehra

There were a few players who may have deserved their places in the Best IPL 2022 XI after good performances throughout the season. Tilak Varma scored 397 runs in 14 matches. Also, Kuldeep Yadav who picked up 21 wickets in 14 games did not feature in Jaffers Best IPL 2022 XI – this too was a surprise.

Also, one feels Umran Malik who has made heads turn with his speed picked up 22 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2022, could have been drafted in by Jaffer in his Best IPL 2022 XI.