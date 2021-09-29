Mumbai: Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday for an injury that he sustained during the ongoing IPL in the UAE.Also Read - IPL 2021 RR vs RCB Head to Head, Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11s, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 43 at Dubai International Stadium

Kuldeep posted the update on his official Twitter page. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 43: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 29 Wednesday

“Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible,” tweeted the 26-year-old. Also Read - IPL 2021: Not in The Best Possible Place, But Squad Ready to Fight, Says Rohit Sharma

Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible. ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/364k9WWDb3 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 29, 2021



On September 27, PTI had reported that Kuldeep sustained a serious knee injury and was likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign cut short.

The out-of-favour India international, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to go through a long rehabilitation process before attempting a comeback to competitive cricket.

“Yes, we got the information that Kuldeep sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in UAE. Apparently while fielding, he twisted his knee and it was really bad at that point,” a senior BCCI officials had revealed.

“There was no chance that he could have taken any further part and was sent back to India.”

The Kanpur-based cricketer has played seven Tests, 65 ODIs and 23 T20Is for a total of 174 wickets across formats.

He last played for India in Sri Lanka but it was more of a middling performance with best figures of 2/48 in an ODI game and 2/30 in a T20 International.

He played two more games during that tour — an ODI and a T20I — in which he went wicket-less.