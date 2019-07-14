England vs New Zealand: Kumar Dharamsena faced the heat on social media once again! This time for poor umpiring. He has not had a good tournament as an umpire, hogging the centre of the limelight for the wrong reasons. He had given Henry Nicholls out, the decision got overturned after the batsman opted for the DRS. That was not it, it happened again when he gave Williamson out. The Kiwi captain took the DRS and the decision was reversed. Dharamsena has not had a good day during the match and fans bashed him on Twitter.

Here are the trolls:

It’s no coincidence that DhaRmaSena has DRS in his name. #CWC19 — Manya (@CSKian716) July 14, 2019

Earlier, in semi-final 2 he got the decision against Jason Roy wrong as the English opener was dismissed for 85 runs. Ahead of the final, he also caught up with Roy and hugged him in a heartwarming gestur.

“We’re having a bat. It’s a tough decision. A bat-first surface, but the overhead conditions do make it confusing. We have a job first up with the bat. We’re playing the same team. The semifinal was a tough scrap for both sides, but we’re happy we got across the line in that game,” said Williamson after winning the toss.

“Always backing Guptill with the bat. He’ll go and play with the freedom. Our team has played with a lot of heart and fight and has gotten us across the line so many times,” he added.

“It was a 50-50 call (about the toss). The overheads will lean towards the ball. Whichever side plays better will lift the trophy. Jonny is fully fit, and we’re playing the same XI,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.

“The strongest part in Edgbaston was our bowling. If we can put our ball in the areas early on today, we are in with a great chance. I’m extremely proud. Everyone has put in the hardwork over the last four years. We have embraced pressure throughout the tournament, and the semi-final epitomized that,” he added.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood