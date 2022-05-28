IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was left very impressed with India pacer Prasidh Krishna, even more so after the young Indian fast bowler came back brilliantly in the cruch game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sangakkara hailed Krishna as a very special talent and gave him credit for the way he made a strong comeback in the knock-out game.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs RCB, Recent Match Report

"The entire bowling unit has been fantastic. Special credit to Prasidh. The way he was honest with me was really impressive. He is a very special talent," said Sangakkara at the post-match presentation ceremony after qualifying for the final, beating RCB by 7 wickets.

"Boult also looks to learn all the time. McCoy's mother has been recovering back in the West Indies but his committment has been superb. Then the spin twins have been phenomenal," he further said.

Talking about the auction strategy, Sangakkara revealed, “We want to spend 95 percent of our purse, We did almost 8 months of work with our new investors. That has paid off. We avoided just looking at specific players. The core of our group is a group of seasoned international players. I remember playing against Rajasthan. Warnie was the captain and I got caught and bowled off him. Then they went on a dream run.”

With the final scheduled to be played on Sunday, Sangakkara feels that whichever side plays better on that day will win the IPL 2022.

“We would look to get the basics right against Gujarat. Whoever plays better on that day will win,” feels Sangakkara.

“Very satisfying. All the hard work and training has come off. The last one versus Gujarat wasn’t easy as we were defending 16 off the final over,” said the 44-year-old after the win vs RCB.