Two Sri Lanka cricketers – Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella are under the scanner after a video went viral on social media showing them out in a public space as they are feared to have breached the team's bio-bubble in England. Mendis and Dickwella were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost. Both the players were a part of the playing XI in the match with Sri Lanka lost by massive 89 runs.

Sri Lankan cricket team, who are already in the spotlight after being whitewashed by England in the 3-match T20I series, found themselves in yet another trouble after video and pictures of the Mendis and Dickwella casually roaming around in a marketplace emerged in social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Familiar faces in Durham tonight, enjoying their tour! Obviously not here to play cricket, this video was taken at 23.28 Sunday. Disappointing performance by these cricket players but not forgetting to enjoy their night at Durham. RIP #SrilankaCricket #KusalMendis #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/eR15CWHMQx — Nazeer Nisthar (@NazeerNisthar) June 28, 2021



As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka manager Manuja Kariyapperuma said the team management would investigate the matter on Monday, but could not confirm whether a breach had actually occurred. The area that Mendis and Dickwella have been seen to be in does not appear to be in the vicinity of the team hotel in Durham, Kariyapperuma said.

If Mendis and Dickwella had indeed breached the bubble, they would likely be required to isolate for several days as per the COVID-protocols. They are not going to be available for the first two ODIs of the three-match series against England. It is also possible that Sri Lanka Cricket would impose additional penalties on each player.

While Mendis registered scores of 9, 39, and 6 in the T20Is in Cardiff and Southampton, Dickwella managed 3 and 11 runs in the two matches he played for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka went down 0-3 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday. This was the island nation’s fifth straight series loss in T20 internationals since October 2020.

The defeat led to former greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Thilakaratne, and Tillakaratne Dilshan expressing dismay at the poor performance.

Sri Lanka will play the first of three ODIs with England, starting June 29 in Chester le Street.