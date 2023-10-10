Home

Kusal Mendis Suffers Cramps, Taken To Hospital

The 28-year-old slammed six sixes and 14 boundaries during his 77-ball knock, which was the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history.

Hyderabad, Oct 10: Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital after he suffered cramps following his breathtaking 122 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match here on Tuesday.

“Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock in the ongoing game vs Pakistan,” the Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement.

🚨 Team Updates: Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan. Dushan Hemantha is on the field for Mendis, while Sadeera Samarawickrama… pic.twitter.com/yku4iLeJKe — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 10, 2023

His effort alongwith Sadeera Samarawickrama’s (108 off 89 balls) maiden ODI ton saw Sri Lanka post a massive 344 for nine in their 50 overs.

However, the innings seemed to have taken a toll on Mendis as he was replaced by Dushan Hemantha on the field with Samarawickrama doing the wicket-keeping job.

“Dushan Hemantha has replaced him on the field while Sadeera Samarawickrama will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves,” the statement said.

Sri Lanka had lost their opening match by 102 runs against South Africa.

