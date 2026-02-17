Home

Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Airee star as Nepal BREAKS 12-year T20 World Cup drought with seven-wicket win over Scotland

Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee guided Nepal to break their 12-years winless streak in T20 World Cup after securing seven-wickets win over Scotland.

Nepal BREAKS 12-year T20 World Cup drought with seven-wicket win over Scotland (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Kushal Bhurtel’s aggressive knock along with Dipendra Singh Airee’s unbeaten fifty guided Nepal to end their 12-year-long winless run in T20 World Cup history with a seven-wicket win against Scotland in Group C fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulshan Jha stitched 73-runs stand

Chasing a challenging total of 171, Nepal chased down the total with four balls to spare. Airee’s played an impactful knock as he scored a half-century of just 23 deliveries laced with three sixes and four boundaries.

Gulsan Jha (24 not out) added crucial runs which featured two towering sixes, stitching an unbeaten 73-run stand for the fourth wicket with Airee.

Nepal started on a cautious note as Aasif Sheikh added 33 with a six over fine leg in the fourth over, and in the next, while Bhurtel smashed two sixes and a four off Mark Watt.

However, Bhurtel mistimed a sweep off Michael Leask (3/30) and was caught at midwicket for a brilliant 43 off 35 balls, which featured four sixes and a four. Shortly after, Aasif Sheikh was dismissed when a thick edge off his bat was taken by Brad Wheal at short third man off Leask.

Leask picked the wicket of skipper Rohit Paudel (16) caught at backward square leg in the 14th over. However, in his final over, Dipendra Airee struck back with two on-side sixes and a four, scoring 20 crucial runs.

Gulsan Jha then sealed the victory for Nepal with a four in the 20th over, as the team triumphed with four balls to spare.

Michael Jones imapctful knock guided Scotland to post 171

Earlier, Michael Jones aggressive knock of 71 powered Scotland to a competitive total of 170 for 7. Apart from Michael Jones, who smahed eight fours and three sixes in his 45-ball innings, the rest of the Scottish batters failed to deliver with the bat, though they still managed a competitive total on the flat pitch.

Jones and George Munsey stitched an 80-run opening partnership. However, while the right-hander Jones consistently timed his shots to perfection, scoring boundaries at regular intervals, Munsey contributing only 27 runs off 29 balls with four boundaries.

Munsey was dismissed on the final ball of the 10th over, edging a tame full toss from Paudel with the toe end of the bat. The Scottish opener expressed his irritation by slamming his bat as Sundeep Jora completed a sharp diving catch at long-on.

Meanwhile, Jones continued to dominate, however, his innings came to an end shortly after when Sompal Kami (3/25), bowling around the wicket in the 16th over, dismissed him with a superb one-handed catch off a return shot from McMullen.

