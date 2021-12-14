KW vs CS Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KW vs CS at R.Premadasa Stadium: In match no. 15 of Lanka Premier League T20 tournament, Colombo Stars will take on Kandy Warriors at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. The Lanka Premier League T20 KW vs CS match will start at 3 PM IST – December 14. Kandy Warriors have had a poor campaign in Lanka Premier League T20 so far. With just one win and four losses, Warriors are lying at the last spot in the points table with 2 points under their belt. If the Warriors want to make it to the playoffs, they have to win their remaining three matches. On the other hand, Colombo Stars haven't had a remarkable LPL 2021 campaign either. They occupy fourth spot in the table with four points to their name. In their last match, Colombo defeated Galle Gladiators by 41 runs. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KW vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, KW vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KW vs CS Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors will take place at 2:30 PM IST – December 14.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

KW vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Angelo Mathews (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhananjaya De Silva (VC), Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Naveen Ul Haq, Sachindu Colombage

KW vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Warriors: Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (wk), Angelo Perera (C), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed.

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Rampaul.

KW vs CS Squads

Kandy Warriors: Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (wk), Angelo Perera (Captain), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Shiraz Ahmed, Binura Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, TM Sampath, Al-Amin Hossain, Ishan Jayaratne, Kennar Lewis, Asela Gunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Kamil Mishara, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senarathne, Ayana Siriwardhana.

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (Captain), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ravindu Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jehan Daniel, Keemo Paul, Lakshan Sandakan, Mahedi Hasan, Thikshila de Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiran Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake.

