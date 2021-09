KW vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge

Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Durgapur Dazzlers Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KW vs DD at Eden Gardens: In Match No. 5 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on Durgapur Dazzlers at the Eden Gardens on Monday. The Bengal T20 Challenge KW vs DD match will start at 7 PM IST – September 13. Both teams have enjoyed a sensational run this season so far of Bengal T20 Challenge. Warriors have won three of their four games while one encounter resulted in a washout. They are currently leading the team standings and would like to consolidate their position. On the other hand, the Durgapur Dazzlers are occupying the second spot, having won three of their four games.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Durgapur Dazzlers will take place at 6.30 PM IST – September 13.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KW vs DD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Avirup Gupta

Batsmen – Abhishek Das, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Gharami, Shubham Chatterjee

All-rounders – Writtick Chatterjee (C), Subham Sarkar, Sandipan Das Sr (VC)

Bowlers – Sayan Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Artira Chaterjee

KW vs DD Probable Playing XIs

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar(c), Sayan Mondal, Suprodip Debnath(wk), Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Abhijeet Bhagat, Bapi Manna.

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman (C), Abhishek Das, S Habib Gandhi, Subham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das Sr, Arka Sarkar, Writtick Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Artira Chaterjee.

KW vs DD Squads

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar (C), Sayan Mondal, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Suprodip Debnath(wk), Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar, Shashank Singh, Ashray Jha, Abhijeet Bhagat.

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman (C), Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Shakir Gandhi (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, SK Fardeen Haque, Ravikant Singh, Rohit Kumar, Roshan Singh, Dipesh Prasad.

