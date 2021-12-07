KW vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators vs Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KW vs GG at R.Premadasa Stadium: The Kandy Warriors and the Galle Gladiators will cross swords in Match No. 5 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Tuesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Warriors, led by Angelo Perera, didn't make the best of starts to their campaign in the tournament. On Monday, the Dambulla Giants defeated them by 20 runs. After being put in to field first, their bowlers floundered big time as the Giants scored 190 for seven. Lahiru Kumara picked up three wickets but Phil Salt's 27-ball 64 blew away the Warriors. Rovman Powell scored 42 off 21 in the run-chase with one four and four sixes but his effort went in vain. Sachindu Colombage also made 27 but couldn't take his team over the line. The Gladiators, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha, didn't start on a happy note. On Monday, the Colombo Stars defeated them by four wickets. After opting to bat first, the Gladiators huffed and puffed to 116 for eight in 20 overs. Ben Dunk scored 38 off 25 with four fours and one six. The Stars almost made a meal of what looked like a simple run-chase to start with. Nuwan Thushara and Pulina Tharanga picked up two wickets apiece but their efforts couldn't take the Gladiators home. The Stars chased the target down in 17.3 overs with 15 balls to spare. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KW vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, KW vs GG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KW vs GG Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – December 7.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium.

KW vs GG My Dream11 Team

Ben Dunk,Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Sachindu Colombage, Al Amin Hossain, Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Samit Patel, Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksha.

KW vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Amir and Kevin Koththigoda.

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Chaturanga de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wahab Riaz and Maheesh Theekshana.