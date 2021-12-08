KW vs JK Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KW vs JK at R.Premadasa Stadium: In match no. 7 of Lanka Premier League T20 tournament, Jaffna Kings will take on Kandy Warriors at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The Lanka Premier League T20 KW vs JK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 8. Kandy Warriors had a disastrous start to the tournament as they lost two back-to-back matches against Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators. Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, lost their first match against Galle Gladiators badly but came back pretty sharply to win their second game by 8 wickets against Dambulla Giants. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga were too good with the ball, and each picked up 3 wickets. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KW vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, KW vs JK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KW vs JK Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.Also Read - FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Fujairah vs Sharjah, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 8.30 PM IST December 8 Wednesday

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – December 8. Also Read - HFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 8 Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Blues vs Dubai, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 6 PM IST December 8 Wednesday

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

KW vs JK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Tom Kohler Cadmore (VC), Rovman Powell, Avishka Fernando, Ahmed Shehzad

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers – Jayden Seales, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal

KW vs JK Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis (wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (C), Rovman Powell, Tillakaratne Sampath, Ishan Jayaratne, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Al-Amin Hossain.

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales.

KW vs JK Squads

Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis (w)k, Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (Captain), Rovman Powell, TM Sampath, Ishan Jayaratne, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Al-Amin Hossain, Minod Bhanuka, Binura Fernando, Cameron Delport, Asela Gunaratne, Kamil Mishara, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senarathne, Shiraz Ahmed, Ayana Siriwardhana, Nimesh Vimukthi, Devon Thomas, Mohammad Irfan, Milinda Siriwardana.

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Chamika Gunasekara, Ashan Randika, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Krishan Arachchige, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashen Bandara, Shammu Ashan, Usman Shinwari, Faf du Plessis, Wahab Riaz

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JK Dream11 Team/ KW Dream11 Team/ Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kandy Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Lanka Premier League T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.