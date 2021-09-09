KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge

Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Kolkata Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KW vs KH at Eden Gardens: In Match No. 5 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The Bengal T20 Challenge KW vs KH match will start at 3 PM IST – September 9. Both Kanchenjunga Warriors and the Kolkata Heroes are unbeaten in the tournament, as they have won their respective opening matches. While the Kanchenjunga Warriors defeated the Barrackpore Bashers by 8 runs in their previous match, the Kolkata Heroes thrashed the Barrackpore Bashers by a margin of 55 runs. Here is the Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction, KW vs KH Fantasy CriKHet Prediction T20 game, Kanchenjunga Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Heroes Dream11 Team Player List, KW vs KH Probable XIs Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy CriKHet Prediction – Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Kolkata Heroes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes will take place at 2.30 PM IST – September 9.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KW vs KH My Dream11 Team

R Singh Khaira, A Gupta, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Sumanta Gupta, Atanu Ghosh, K Lal, S Shekhar Mandal, S Sarkar, Alok Pratap Singh, N Das, Ravi Kumar (VC).

KW vs KH Probable Playing XIs

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta, Suprodip Debnath, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar.

Kolkata Heroes: Atanu Ghosh, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Suvankar Bal, Ramesh Prasad, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Debopratim Halder.

KW vs KH Squads

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar (C), Sayan Mondal, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Suprodip Debnath(wk), Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar, Shashank Singh, Ashray Jha, Abhijeet Bhagat.

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Suvankar Bal (wk), Atanu Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Karan Lal, Toufik Mondal, Geet Puri, Kaushik Maity, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Debopratim Halder, Dipak Pandey, Arnab Sikdar, Arniv Roy.

