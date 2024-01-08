Home

KXI vs YXI Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI, Playing 11s For Today's Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 7.15 PM IST January 8, Monday

Here is the Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KXI vs YXI Dream11 Team Prediction, KXI vs YXI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KXI vs YXI Playing 11s Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series.

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series match toss between Karaikal XI and Yanam XI will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – January 8, Monday.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.

KXI vs YXI Dream11 Team

Vice-Captain: S Rajaram

Wicketkeeper: Karthikesan-R, Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batsmen: K-Karthikeyan, S Rajaram, K Kishore Kumar

All-Rounders: M-Ramakrishna Varma(vc), Hari Prasad A(c), Shiva Satish Varma

Bowlers: Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Thamizhazhagan R, Siva Raju.

KXI vs YXI Probable Playing XIs

Karaikal XI’s: Karthikesan-R(WK), P Kalaiyamudhan, Thamizhazhagan R, Gopal Thivagar(C), Rajkumar-R, Karthigesan-S, S Rajaram, Hari Prasad A, Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran, K-Karthikeyan, Krishna Kumar-S, B Balamurugam

Yanam XI’s: K-Ganapathi(WK), Kaladi Nagur Babu, Satya Prasad, K-Sunil Kumar, K Kishore Kumar, R Mojesh, M-Ramakrishna Varma(C), Shiva Satish Varma, Kashyap Prudvi, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Siva Raju.

