KXI vs YXI Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 7.15 PM IST January 8, Monday
KXI vs YXI Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI, Playing 11s For Today's Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 7.15 PM IST January 8, Monday.
TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series match toss between Karaikal XI and Yanam XI will take place at 6.45 PM IST
Time – January 8, Monday.
Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.
KXI vs YXI Dream11 Team
Vice-Captain: S Rajaram
Wicketkeeper: Karthikesan-R, Kaladi Nagur Babu
Batsmen: K-Karthikeyan, S Rajaram, K Kishore Kumar
All-Rounders: M-Ramakrishna Varma(vc), Hari Prasad A(c), Shiva Satish Varma
Bowlers: Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Thamizhazhagan R, Siva Raju.
KXI vs YXI Probable Playing XIs
Karaikal XI’s: Karthikesan-R(WK), P Kalaiyamudhan, Thamizhazhagan R, Gopal Thivagar(C), Rajkumar-R, Karthigesan-S, S Rajaram, Hari Prasad A, Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran, K-Karthikeyan, Krishna Kumar-S, B Balamurugam
Yanam XI’s: K-Ganapathi(WK), Kaladi Nagur Babu, Satya Prasad, K-Sunil Kumar, K Kishore Kumar, R Mojesh, M-Ramakrishna Varma(C), Shiva Satish Varma, Kashyap Prudvi, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Siva Raju.
