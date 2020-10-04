KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 18 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KXIP vs CSK at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: It’s not easy to recall the last time CSK lost three matches in a row but that has happened during the ongoing IPL. After beating Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, they have lost to Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunriser Hyderabad. As a result, they are sitting at the bottom of the points table. They face KXIP, a team that has also managed to win just one of their four matches but two of those defeats have been quite close. They are in-form and CSK are struggling. It’s clear which team is favourite on current form. But don’t count CSK out. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings for the eighteenth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

KXIP vs CSK My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Sam Curran (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar

KXIP vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KXIP Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more