Live Updates

  • 11:06 PM IST

    CSK were dominant with the bat and played like they are used to playing. With the tournament still in its early stages, the good thing is that Watson is back in form. Watson, Faf remain unbeaten as they take CSK over the line, This is the second-highest 10-wicket chase in IPL. Fleming is a happy man, happy faces in the CSK dugout.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: CSK is cruising. Watson and Faf are now looking to get the net run-rate up and are hence looking to close the game quickly. If the bowler errs in line, he gets penalised. Faf and Watson are dealing with boundaries. CSK: 166/0 in 17 overs

  • 10:45 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: CSK openers are taking the side home in a canter. What a display of batsmanship by the two experienced pros. From here on in, Dhoni and CSK will look a different unit all together. Just the kind of performance they needed.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: Rahul would be extremely dejected after the loss here. Punjab has not done a bad job, but somehow they have forgotten how to win. Watson and Faf are showing everyone that they are still good to win games. Harpreet is not getting a purchase, but he keeps going. CSK: 123/0 in 13 overs

  • 10:32 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: It is one-way traffic at the moment. Watson and Faf are running away with the match. Rahul looks short of ideas. This is the best partnership between the two. CSK: 119/0 in 12 overs

  • 10:31 PM IST

  • 10:14 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: Watson is in very good touch, a boundary again. Well, CSK is on their way it seems to end the winless streak. Faf has given him good company. Bishnoi is feeling the heat bowling to two seasoned players. CSK: 89/0 in 10 overs

  • 10:04 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: The leggie, Bishnoi comes in now. They desperately need a couple of wickets, just to get back into things. The two experienced men are happy to tick over as the run rate is right up there. For KXIP, wickets are the need of the hour. Brilliant appealing by Bishnoi. CSK: 65/0 in 7 overs

  • 10:00 PM IST

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Match 18: Punjab vs Chennai LIVE Score From Dubai: Eyes would again be on when Dhoni walks in to bat. Faf gets a boundary, he is making the most of the field restrictions. Plays the scoop to get an effect. Jordan is struggling with length as Faf and Watson are not allowing him to settle. Four from Faf, what a shot, 50 partnership up. CSK: 56/0 in 6 overs

KXIP vs CSK, Match 18, IPL 2020 Highlights

CSK were dominant with the bat and played like they are used to playing. With the tournament still in its early stages, the good thing is that Watson is back in form. Watson, Faf remain unbeaten as they take CSK over the line, This is the second-highest 10-wicket chase in IPL. Fleming is a happy man, happy faces in the CSK dugout. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 18 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 18 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 18 of IPL 2020 between KXIP vs CSK from Dubai here. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Stoinis Fifty, Pant Cameo Power Delhi 196/4 vs Bangalore

KXIP vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma Also Read - IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Amit Mishra Ruled Out of Season Due to Injuries

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen